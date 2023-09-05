Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 513% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,869 call options.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,788,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,041 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,798. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

