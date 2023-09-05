StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Down 2.4 %

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 820.0% in the second quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,840,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 526,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 56,860 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 80,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

