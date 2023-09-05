StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $165.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

