StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after buying an additional 1,506,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 284,764 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

