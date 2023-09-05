StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EchoStar

EchoStar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SATS stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.