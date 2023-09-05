StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 1.4 %

MBRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

