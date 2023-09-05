StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SVB Securities raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $277.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

