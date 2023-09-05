StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 0.8 %

OMAB stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

