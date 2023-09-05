StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

