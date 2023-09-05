StockNews.com Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Sell

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.52. 2,548,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,196. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

