StockNews.com Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.14.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $954,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 334.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.