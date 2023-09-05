StockNews.com Upgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAL. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Caleres alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Caleres

Caleres Stock Up 4.0 %

CAL opened at $29.82 on Friday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $533,385. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Caleres by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.