StockNews.com Upgrades Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to “Buy”

Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Leju Stock Performance

LEJU traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.89. 121,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

