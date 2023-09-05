STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.33 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $82.33 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,829.37 or 1.00112403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04326623 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $961,263.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

