Stratis Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $60.01 million and $913,440.24 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.51 or 0.06338651 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,912,007 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

