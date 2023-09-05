Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Stryker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.04. 610,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

