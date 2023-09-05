SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.58

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.58 and last traded at C$5.59, with a volume of 36292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

SunOpta Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of C$279.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.03 million. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

