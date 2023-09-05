SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Trading Up 7.1 %
SPCB stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
