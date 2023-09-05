SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

