Surf Air Mobility Inc.’s (NYSE:SRFM) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 5th

Surf Air Mobility’s (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 5th. Surf Air Mobility had issued 20,423,622 shares in its IPO on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $408,472,440 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Surf Air Mobility’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.62 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SRFM opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Surf Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $112,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $196,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

