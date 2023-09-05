Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,735. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $40,675,485. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

