Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Buys A$20,000.20 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider David Gallop bought 18,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.20 ($12,903.35).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

