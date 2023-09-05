Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,698,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,992,000 after buying an additional 547,535 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

