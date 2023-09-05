Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Position Increased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.60. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $158.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

TARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

