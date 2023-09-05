TCTC Holdings LLC Invests $30,000 in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter worth $533,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get United States Commodity Index Fund alerts:

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USCI opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.