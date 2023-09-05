TD Cowen Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $58.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.07.

DELL stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $70.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

