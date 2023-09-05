TD Cowen Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $900.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $838.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $874.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $746.25. The firm has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

