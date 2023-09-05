TD Securities Downgrades BCE (TSE:BCE) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$61.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares upgraded BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.29.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.04 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.06%. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2405207 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.57%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.