TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.64% of TE Connectivity worth $265,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.77. 104,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

