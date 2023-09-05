Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar General from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

