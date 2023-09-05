TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $116.32 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00038246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,593,197 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,945,531 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

