Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $139,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.94. The stock had a trading volume of 472,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

