The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,125,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,541,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:COO opened at $364.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.56.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

