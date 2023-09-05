The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,242,000 after acquiring an additional 547,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $152.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $359.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

