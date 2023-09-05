The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $219,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

