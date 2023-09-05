Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Connolly Sarah T.’s 3rd Largest Position

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.8% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $10.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.68. 590,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,425. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.34 and its 200-day moving average is $543.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

