Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 189,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 84,526 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $10.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.20 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $545.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.72 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

