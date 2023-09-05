Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $170.87 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $170.87 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,787.47 or 1.00054690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,309,596.342915 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01714046 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,339,899.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

