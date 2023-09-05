Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) PT Raised to C$1.25

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.50 in a report on Friday.

TWMIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 307,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,631. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

