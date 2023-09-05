Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. CSFB reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.36.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$463.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$508.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0161693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

