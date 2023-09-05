TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 6.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 30,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 335,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $931.78 million, a PE ratio of -185.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

