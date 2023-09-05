Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.79 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00006959 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and approximately $27.31 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,765.00 or 1.00037487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.80662613 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $25,065,051.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

