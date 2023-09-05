Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 167,294 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 99,459 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XLE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. 11,007,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,420,107. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $94.71.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 33,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

