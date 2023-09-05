Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 42656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $931.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

