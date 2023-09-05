Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.05

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 419883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of C$168.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.10 million. Research analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5698529 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insider Activity at Trican Well Service

In related news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

