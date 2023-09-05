Truist Financial Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $80.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,742,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

