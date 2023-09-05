TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 281,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 555,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,814.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,636.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,163 shares of company stock valued at $845,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 494,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.