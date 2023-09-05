UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $72,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,892,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,669,000 after buying an additional 1,878,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 442.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,467,000.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

