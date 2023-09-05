UBS Group AG Has $79.59 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $79,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

