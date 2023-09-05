UBS Group Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $52.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $1,400,010 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Ciena by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 33.6% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6,471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

