UBS Group Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $465.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.39.

MongoDB stock opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.24 and its 200 day moving average is $306.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

